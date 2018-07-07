N. Korea slams U.S. 'rapacious' demands after Pompeo talks

The North's foreign ministry said the "extremely regrettable" U.S. attitude during the meeting violated the spirit of the agreement reached between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump last month at their historic summit in Singapore.

"The U.S. attitude and positions at the high-level talks on Friday and Saturday were extremely regrettable," the North's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

It lashed out at the U.S. for its "unilateral and rapacious demands for denuclearisation".

This came just hours after Pompeo had characterised the meeting as a success, but critically without giving many new details as to how North Korea would honour its commitment to "denuclearise" in exchange for U.S. security guarantees.