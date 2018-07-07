Ousted Pakistani PM Sharif gets 10-year jail term ahead of polls

The guilty verdict in absentia against Sharif, 68, threatens to end the career of one of Pakistan's most high-profile politicians of the last four decades, a political survivor who was prime minister three times.

Sharif's daughter, Maryam, widely seen as his chosen political heir, was sentenced to seven years in prison and is disqualified from contesting the elections. Maryam's husband and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Muhammad Safdar was handed a year in jail.

"Today's verdict shows that these Avenfield apartments were purchased using corruption money," prosecution lawyer Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi told reporters, citing the name of the apartment building in London.

"As soon as she gains consciousness, and I talk to her, I will go back," Sharif told media in London. "I will continue my struggle even in the jail."

Sharif would face arrest on arrival in Pakistan just before the election, in which his party is in a tight race with opposition figure Imran Khan's party.

Both Sharif and his daughter Maryam, who is also currently in London, denied wrongdoing and will appeal the decision, said Sharif ally Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

"The people of Pakistan and PML-N reject this decision," said Sharif's brother Shehbaz, who took over as PML-N president after his brother was banned from holding office for life. Shehbaz is expected to be its prime ministerial candidate.

"This decision is based on injustice."

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court ordered Sharif to pay a fine of 8 million pounds ($10.6 million) and fined Maryam 2 million pounds, while ordering the confiscation of the London properties on behalf of the Pakistani government, Abbasi said.

If Sharif returns he will be arrested on arrival under the law, though he could later be freed by a separate court pending appeal, Abbasi added.

The NAB court accused Sharif and his family of money laundering and being unable to legitimately show the money trail for the purchase of several luxurious properties in London, mostly in the mid-1990s.

A copy of the verdict said the Sharif family had failed to prove a legal source of income for the purchase of Avenfield apartments in 1993, 1995 and 1996.