Malta hosts first procedural session of GCTP

The session was held at the invitation of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malta, Anglu Farrugia, and the President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Jarwan, and the presence of a 54 heads and representatives of regional and national parliaments from around the world.

Albania assumed the presidency of the International Parliament according to the alphabetical order of member states and Taulant Balla was appointed President for one year. In addition, five Executive Committees were established, legal and legislative affairs, international relations, youth and women, peace instilling and sustainable development.

Farrugia opened the session by welcoming participants to Valletta, the European Capital of Culture 2018, stressing Malta's absolute support for the International Parliament, which will make a fundamental contribution to instilling moderation and openness in the face of racism, discrimination, extremism and intolerance.

Al-Jarwan stressed on what is threatening humanity: "Today, humanity is under threat of religious extremism, racial intolerance and intellectual violence, because the values of tolerance and acceptance of the other spread by the major heavenly religions have deteriorated, leading to a disturbance in world peace and security. In the face of all these challenges, a new way of dealing with them had to be found, this is where the idea of creating a new international body that promoted a culture of tolerance and acceptance of the other came from.

"The participation of this number of members of national, regional and international parliaments demonstrates our agreement and our collective recognition of our common need for this kind of inter-parliamentary cooperation in leading a new global culture and channeling public energies towards tolerance and peace, being aware that the enemies of peace – the outlaws – are now a threat to the stability of our societies thus our cooperation mechanisms has become indispensable," he added. "We will do everything in our power to establish an international parliament that will be motivated only by the will and enthusiasm of its members to serve the cause of tolerance and peace, an international parliament that respects the principles of international democratic relations and is fully committed to the rules and principles of international law. An international parliament that respects the principles of national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of any State."

Al-Jarwan concluded: "With this meeting, we write history for a more peaceful and tolerant future."

"On behalf of the delegation of African parliamentarians accompanying me, composed of 15 parliamentarians from all over Africa, at this extraordinary event, we encourage this global initiative and congratulate the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace on the various peace efforts it is making in the world," said Speaker of the Pan-African Parliament Roger Nkodo Dang.

"Peace is priceless, and we must do everything in our power to preserve it, where peace is being attacked, find solutions and let us all be the messengers of peace by supporting this blessed initiative," he added.

Al-Jarwan and Farrugia held a joint press conference, in which the Speaker of the Maltese Parliament described the launching of the International Parliament by a historic initiative in terms of the participation of all these countries, which confirms the international interest in cooperation to put an end to terrorism, violence, extremism, racism, hatred and rejection of the other.

Al-Jarwan also answered media questions and stressed the importance of the role of the media in spreading the culture of tolerance and peace.