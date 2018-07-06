China files new complaint at WTO over U.S. tariffs

At the stroke of midnight Washington time, the U.S. pulled the trigger on 25 percent duties on about $34 billion in Chinese machinery, electronics and high-tech equipment, prompting retaliatory measures by Beijing in what China called "the largest trade war in economic history" between the world's top two economies.

In response, "China lodged an additional complaint with the World Trade Organization... over tariffs formally implemented by the United States", Xinhua reported, citing a statement by the commerce ministry.