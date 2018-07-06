21 died, tens missing as boat capsized off Thai island

Phuket provincial rescue centre said "21 bodies" had been retrieved from the water, while Rear Admiral Charoenphon Khumrasee of the Thai navy said divers had seen "over 10 bodies" inside the submerged boat, which was carrying Chinese tourists when it went down on Thursday.

The boat was carrying around 90 passengers when it keeled over after it was hit by massive waves, prompting a rescue operation that stretched into the night and left authorities scrambling to react.

The governor of southern Phuket, Noraphat Plodthong, said 49 people - over half of the passengers - were still "being helped" as rescue boats rushed to the scene.

A second provincial official, requesting anonymity, told AFP rescuers "are working to find" the 49 missing.

The boat was returning to Phuket from Koh Racha at around 4:00 pm (0900 GMT) when a storm hit, according to the captain, who identified himself as Somjing Boontham in a televised interview.

He said the boat was hit by five metre-high waves, which flooded the boat and started to slowly keel over, prompting him to warn passengers to put on life jackets and trigger inflatable life rafts.