China has invited Japanese PM Abe for visit: spokesman

Lu made the statement when asked to comment on reports that Abe plans to visit China and have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in October at the earliest.

"Indeed, we have invited Prime Minister Abe to visit China at the convenience of both sides. We hope that the two countries will move toward the same direction and jointly nurture a conducive environment for the visit," Lu said.

The spokesman added that the foreign ministries of China and Japan have been in communication and stressed that the two countries should work together to pave the way for Abe's visit.