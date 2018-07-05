Calls for calm after French police killing sparks riots

Rioters set fire to some 30 cars and several buildings on Tuesday night after news spread that an officer had shot dead a 22-year-old man after stopping his car.

Youths threw molotov cocktails and clashed with police in the northwestern neighbourhood of Breil where the shooting happened before the unrest spread to two other poor districts.

Burned-out cars and splintered glass from smashed windows littered the streets on Wednesday morning.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb condemned the violence saying "all the necessary resources" were being mobilised to "calm the situation and prevent any further incidents".

The young man's car had been under surveillance as part of a drug-trafficking investigation, a police source said.

Officers approached him at around 8.30 pm and found he was not wearing a seatbelt or carrying an ID card.

"The driver reversed into a police officer while trying to flee," the source said. "His colleague opened fire."

The youngster was hit in the carotid artery and died in hospital two hours later.