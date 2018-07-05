Donald Trump's visit puts Brexit Britain's dependence on show

Sandwiched between a NATO meeting and a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Trump's first visit to Britain as president comes at one of the most important junctures for Europe and the West since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union.

From challenging Western assumptions about the EU and free trade to courting the Kremlin and North Korea's leader, Trump has delivered on his promise of an "unpredictable" U.S. foreign policy.

That leaves May, who held hands with Trump at the White House during her visit after his inauguration, in a difficult position as she seeks closer trade ties with the United States to offset the disruption of leaving the EU on March 29, 2019.

"The irony is that by leaving the EU, the United Kingdom will be less useful to Washington as an ally but it will also need the United States much more," said Jeffrey A. Stacey, a former State Department official in Obama's administration.

"So May has been thrown into the arms of the most unpredictable U.S. president in living memory," Stacey said.