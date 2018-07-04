Macron in Lagos calls on Africans to "succeed in Africa"

Saying that the continents share a "common destiny", Macron outlined his vision to solve thorny issue shaking the European Union, saying it can only be solved in the "long run" by Africa.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Alliance Francais, a cultural centre in Lagos, housed in a renovated colonial villa and launched in partnership with Mike Adenuga, a Nigerian billionaire who made his fortune in oil, telecommunications and services.

The Alliance Francais network, which includes 832 schools for more than 500,000 students, "makes it possible to spread French culture around the world", said Macron.