12 killed in blaze at India fireworks factory

Most of the victims were women, police official Sudhir Babu said.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire at the crackers unit at Kashibugga, on the outskirts of the town of Warangal. The building was destroyed.

"There were a series of explosions followed by the fire. The unit was completely gutted," Babu said.

Most of those who died were workers at the unit while some were believed to be customers, Babu said.

The injured had been shifted to a local hospital. A couple of them were in critical condition.

Investigations were looking into whether the factory was operating with a proper license, district collector M Haritha said.

Illegal firecracker factories that operate without proper licences and do not follow safety regulations are common in India and accidental explosions are reported from time to time.