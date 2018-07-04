Rescuers look at alternatives to get boys out of cave

After 10 days of searching by Thai Navy SEALs and experts from China, the U.S., Australia and the UK, the tortuous efforts of a multinational team of rescuers and divers to make their way through tiny, flooded, mud and silt-sodden passageways had succeeded against the odds, bringing joy to the country, to the rescuers, and above all to the boys' families.

"Today is the best day I've had in awhile. I've been waiting for my son for so many days. I thought he only had a 50 percent chance of survival," said Aikarn Wiboonrunreung, mother of one of the boys.