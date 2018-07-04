Rescuers look at alternatives to get boys out of cave

  Wednesday 04, July 2018
  • Family members are escorted by police on their way to enter the Tham Luang cave
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: Authorities in northern Thailand are looking for ways to get the 12 youngsters and their football coach out of the cave that is surrounded by water after divers found them alive Monday.
After 10 days of searching by Thai Navy SEALs and experts from China, the U.S., Australia and the UK, the tortuous efforts of a multinational team of rescuers and divers to make their way through tiny, flooded, mud and silt-sodden passageways had succeeded against the odds, bringing joy to the country, to the rescuers, and above all to the boys' families. 
 
"Today is the best day I've had in awhile. I've been waiting for my son for so many days. I thought he only had a 50 percent chance of survival," said Aikarn Wiboonrunreung, mother of one of the boys. 
 
 