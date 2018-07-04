British Police arrests woman suspected of killing 8 babies

The unidentified woman was arrested during an investigation of the deaths of 17 babies and the "non-fatal collapses" of 15 others at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016, Cheshire Police said.

Detective Inspector Paul Hughes, the head of the police investigation, said the arrest of the healthcare professional, whose job was not identified, was "a significant step forward" in the investigation.

"Due to the nature of the case and, as part of our ongoing enquiries, we have consulted with a number of medical specialists to ensure that we carry out as thorough an investigation as possible," Hughes said.

Ian Harvey, the hospital's medical director, said the hospital had asked the police to investigate the deaths "to understand what has happened" and get the answers the hospital and the families "so desperately want."

Harvey said the hospital was confident that its neonatal unit, which has been upgraded since the deaths, was "safe to continue [operating] in its current form."