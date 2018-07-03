At least 12 dead as Indonesia ferry runs aground

A search and rescue helicopter taking part in search for the missing ferry in Indonesia

The vessel, which was also carrying 48 cars, trucks and motorcycles, tipped to the side before running aground off the coast of Kepulauan Selayar district, local police spokesman Dicky Sondana said.

At least 12 people died, while other passengers were moved to fishing ships and small boats, said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Agency.

It was not clear how many passengers had been rescued or were missing.

Sea accidents are common in Indonesia, where boats are often overcrowded and rules are not always enforced.