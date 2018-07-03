Austria strips Iranian of diplomatic status over bomb plot arrest

Two suspects in Belgium were intercepted by Belgian police on Saturday with 500 grams of the homemade explosive TATP and a detonation device found in their car, Belgian authorities said.

The diplomat, 46-year-old Assadollah A, was arrested in Germany, suspected of having been in contact with the two arrested in Belgium, the statement said.

Three other people were also arrested in France in connection with the case, two of whom were released.

"The Iranian diplomat will be denied diplomatic status within 48 hours because of the existence of a European arrest warrant," Austria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador on Monday to help clarify the situation around the diplomat's arrest, it said.

Iran has denied a plot to blow up the opposition meeting and called the arrests a "false flag ploy".