Six Pakistani soldiers killed in rocket attack

Militants fired several rockets on the camp housing soldiers deployed to secure a highway in the town of Awaran, an army statement said.

Awaran is one of several places where ethnic rebels seeking the separation of Balochistan from mainland Pakistan are active.

Islamist militants have attacked security forces and minority Shiite communities in the other parts of the volatile province.

There has recently been a surge in violence in Pakistan's largest province, which shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.