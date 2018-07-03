EU provides Spain, Greece extra funding to help with migration

The European Union's member states have been bitterly divided over how to handle migration. Greece and Spain, besides Italy, are among the states in the bloc most often confronted with new arrivals.

EU leaders agreed at marathon talks last week to set up reception centres to host people rescued at sea while trying to reach Europe, as well as agreeing to strengthen the bloc's external borders.

Germany also forged an agreement with Greece and Spain to return migrants who had previously registered asylum bids there, in efforts to end a bitter migration spat within the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The commission announced Monday that Spain would receive 25.6 million euros to improve reception capacity for arrivals on its southern coast and in its Northern African exclaves of Ceuta and Melilla, as well as to help return people with no right to stay.

A further 20 million euros will go to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, to improve reception conditions in Greece, notably on the island of Lesbos, the commission said.

EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said that arrivals in Spain had increased over the past year and that Greece's islands were under "significant" pressure.

The funding brings the commission's emergency migration assistance to more than 1 billion euros since 2014, the EU's executive said, with the money helping the most affected states such as Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Sweden and now also Spain.