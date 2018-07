"I just spoke with the president-elect of Mexico," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "I think the relationship is going to be a very good one. We had a great talk."

Ties between the US and Mexico have been strained in recent times by the US president's tough stance on undocumented migration. But Trump said a change in leadership might make a difference.

"I think he is going to try and help us with the border," he said.