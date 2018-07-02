2,900 police hunt French convict after daring helicopter escape

Police guarding the helicopter used to break Redoine Faid out of prison

Drones had been seen above the prison in recent months, Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet confirmed to broadcaster Europe1.

She said they might been used to plot the escape of Redoine Faid, who was serving a 25-year sentence for a 2010 armed robbery in which a policewoman was killed.

The armed robber escaped on Sunday on board a helicopter that landed in the front courtyard of Reau prison, an area to which detainees reportedly have no access.

It was the only open area in the complex not covered by wiring that would prevent a helicopter from landing.

The gunmen on board then broke down the door to the visiting room where Faid was meeting one of his brothers.

The escape was over in minutes, with no injuries and no hostages taken, according to the Justice Ministry.

Faid's brother was taken into custody, a judicial source in Paris confirmed. His detention for questioning about the escape was extended on Monday morning.

Belloubet told broadcaster Europe1 that she had ordered an investigation into the getaway of Faid.

It was not his first such escape.

In 2013, while detained and awaiting trial for the 2010 robbery, he blasted his way out of a prison near Lille with explosives after taking four guards hostage.

The guards were released shortly afterwards.

That time, he was recaptured six weeks later, and last year received a 10-year sentence for the escape.

According to newspaper Le Parisien at the time, he told the court trying him that he regretted the escape and its impact on the guards he had taken hostage, saying: "If I was in that position again, I wouldn't do it."

Faid had a "very serious, very particular profile" and "was guarded in really high-security conditions," Belloubet said.

"Clearly, you need a lot of inventiveness and a sort of unshakeable willpower to pull off an escape like this," she added.