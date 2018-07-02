Guterres hears of 'unimaginable' atrocities as he visits Rohingya camps

Guterres described the situation for the persecuted Muslim minority as "a humanitarian and human rights nightmare" before touring makeshift shelters crammed with people who escaped a huge Myanmar army operation last year that the U.N. has likened to ethnic cleansing.

The U.N. chief heard harrowing testimony of rape and violence from refugees living in the crowded camps, where nearly a million Rohingya have sought refuge from successive waves of violence in Myanmar.

"It is probably one of the most tragic, historic, systematic violations of human rights," Guterres told reporters in Kutupalong camp, the world's largest refugee settlement.

"Sometimes people tend to forget who is responsible for what happened. So let's be clear where the responsibility is -- it is in Myanmar.

"But it's true the whole international community was not able to stop (it). The responsibilities of the crime committed in Myanmar needs to be attributed to those who committed those crimes."

The bulk of the Rohingya in Bangladesh, or some 700,000 people, flooded across the border last August to escape the violence.

They are loathed by many in Myanmar, where they were stripped of citizenship and branded illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite calling Rakhine state their homeland.

Guterres, accompanied by World Bank head Jim Yong Kim, said he heard "unimaginable accounts of killing and rape" during his first visit to the Rohingya camps as U.N. chief.

"Nothing could've prepared me for the scale of crisis and extent of suffering I saw today," Guterres said on Twitter.

"I heard heartbreaking accounts from Rohingya refugees that will stay with me forever."

A U.N. Security Council delegation visited Myanmar and Rakhine state in early May, meeting refugees who gave detailed accounts of killings, rape and villages torched at the hands of Myanmar's military.