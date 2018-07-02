Biggest presidential poll starts in Mexico

Polling stations opened at 08:00 local time (13:00 GMT), and closed at 18:00 (23:00 GMT), although in some states this schedule will be one hour later due to daylight saving time (DST).

The National Electoral Institute (INE), the body responsible for organising the elections, plans to give an advanced preview of the results at 23:00 local time (04:00 GMT), through its Preliminary Results Program.

Hopes for the new government are very high among Mexican citizens.

Mexicans will elect a successor to President Enrique Pena Nieto of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), as well as 128 senators, 500 deputies, eight governors and the head of Mexico City's government, as well as local legislators.

Mexico currently faces a complex situation due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of its commercial relationship with the United States, and its volatile currency. The country is experiencing its worst violence on record, which has spilled over into political campaigns.