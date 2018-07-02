Thai navy divers widening passage in search for boys lost in cave

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, and their 25-year-old coach disappeared on June 23 during an outing to the Tham Luangcave, which runs for 10 kilometres (6 miles) beneath the mountains in northern Chiang Rai province.

Aside from belongings left at the mouth of the cave and handprints on cave walls, there has been no trace of them found since.

With the way out of the cave blocked by flood waters from the heavy rains, rescuers are hoping that the boys made it through to an elevated rock mound that cavers have nicknamed "Pattaya Beach" after one of Thailand's best known tourist destinations.

The search for the boys has gripped the nation, with news bulletins dominated by updates on progress made by a mammoth rescue effort involving more than 1,000 personnel.

Divers from a Thai navy SEAL unit have been at the forefront of the search, supported by international rescue teams from the United States, Britain and Japan and elsewhere.