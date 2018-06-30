World needs more women MPs: UN chief

''Yet parliaments are still largely dominated by men. The world needs more women parliamentarians,'' Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Parliamentarism, which is observed on June 30.

"The International Day of Parliamentarism, a new United Nations observance, recognises the pivotal role played by parliaments," said the UN chief.

"As a former parliamentarian, I have felt, first-hand, the responsibility of representing people and trying to advance their aspirations," he said, adding that parliaments can be pillars of democracy, important defenders of human rights and can link local and global issues.

"Through laws and spending decisions, they can contribute significantly to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, our blueprint for peaceful, resilient societies on a healthy planet," he noted.

For the first time, 30 June this year is celebrated as the International Day of Parliamentarism. It is also the date, in 1889, on which the Inter-Parliamentary Union the global organisation of parliaments was established.

This Day celebrates parliaments and the ways in which parliamentary systems of government improve the day-to-day lives of people the world over. It is also an opportunity for parliaments to take stock, identify challenges, and ways to address them effectively.