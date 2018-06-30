Rallies in cities across US against Trump's immigration policies

The protests were expected to collectively draw hundreds of thousands of people.

"No child should be locked in a cage. Let's end family detention and reunite kids with their families," the organizer, Families Belong Together, said as it announced the events.

More than 2,000 children have been split from their parents at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks, as the federal government launched tougher enforcement to deter migration.

Trump has since backtracked on the policy to separate families, though many remain divided and parents can be held together with children in detention facilities.