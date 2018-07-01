Afghan president orders troops to resume operations against Taliban

"It is now the Taliban's decision, whether they want to keep killing or join the peace process," Ghani told a news conference in Kabul where he repeated an appeal for comprehensive peace talks.

Ghani had ordered government forces to suspend offensive operations for 10 days after the Eid truce on June 15-17, which saw unarmed Taliban fighters mingling with soldiers, police and civilians on the streets of Kabul and elsewhere.

The Eid ceasefire conjured hopes of an end to 40 years of fighting in Afghanistan.