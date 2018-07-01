Hong Kong protests to mark 21 years since reunification with China

An annual march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front is expected to see thousands of demonstrators march from Victoria Park through the city’s business and government districts.

Held annually since 1997, the protest is often a forum to air grievances with timely political issues. The 2003 demonstration saw a record half a million people demonstrate against national security legislation which was ultimately revoked.

But participation reached an all-time low last year as just 66,000 people attended, according to figures from organisers, while police said there were only 14,500 protestors, according to the South China Morning Post.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government has organised cultural events around the city to celebrate reunification, including an evening fireworks display.

Patriotic feelings towards China vary dramatically between generations, with younger people expressing largely negative views about Beijing in the years since 2014's pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests.

In a survey asking participants if they were “proud citizens of China”, the University of Hong Kong found 77 per cent of 18-29 year olds reported “no” which dropped to 44 per cent for those over the age of 50.