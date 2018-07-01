Dozens injured in bus accident in northern Germany

The bus and an ambulance collided north of Luebeck early Saturday evening, officials said.

The bus was headed to a holiday camp with 42 children, 5 chaperones and the driver on board. The children were between the ages of 10 and 15.

Most of the passengers suffered only slight injuries, while two who were seriously hurt were taken to local hospitals by helicopter.

Police said initial inquiries revealed that the bus driver may have swerved into oncoming traffic in order to avoid hitting another vehicle.

Police have launched an investigation.