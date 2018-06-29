Trump and Putin to stage long-awaited summit in Finland

The July 16 head-to-head between the US and Russian leaders will follow a NATO summit in Brussels that Washington's European partners fear will serve as another stage for Trump to berate them and scorn the Western alliance.

Trump has long called for warmer ties with Moscow, but the talks come as Russia's relations with the West languish at levels not seen since the Cold War.

Asked about the upcoming summit, Trump told reporters accompanying him on a trip to Wisconsin: "We're looking forward to it."

"If we could all get along it would be great. The world has to start getting along."

The meeting will likely provoke criticism for the US leader at home, where investigators are probing possible collusion between his presidential campaign team and Moscow.

Russia's annexation of Crimea and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, as well as Moscow's backing of Bashar al-Assad's regime in the Syrian conflict will also loom large.

Next month's dialogue in Finland will see the two leaders discuss "the current state and prospects for development of Russian-US relations," said the Kremlin.

A statement from the White House said the presidents will also broach various "national security issues."