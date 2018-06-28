EU summit conclusions in limbo as Italy awaits migration debate

The conclusions cover trade relations with the United States, security and defence issues and economic matters, among other things. The divisive issue of migration is due to be discussed later in the evening, over dinner.

Leaders debated the other topics at the start of Thursday's summit, with a view to agreeing a common position ahead of a planned press conference by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Council President Donald Tusk.

"As one member reserved their position on the entire conclusions, no conclusions have been agreed at this stage," Tusk's spokesman Preben Aamann wrote in a statement, adding that the press conference had been cancelled as a result.