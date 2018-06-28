Italy PM threatens to veto EU summit statement on migration

Italian PM speaks after arriving to take part in an emergency EU summit on immigration

The summit in Brussels comes as EU leaders warn that the event could determine the fate of the bloc itself as anti-European movements could profit from a flare-up of tensions on migration.

"It's a possibility I hope not to consider, but if we reach that point, on my behalf we will not have shared conclusions," Conte told reporters when asked if Italy would veto the statement on migration.

He said that he saw many signs of support during his individual meetings with EU leaders but wanted them translated into action.

"Italy does not need more words, but concrete facts," he said.

Conte's new populist government has accused the European Union of failing to share responsibility for asylum seekers landing on its shores since the migration crisis erupted in 2015.