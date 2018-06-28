At least 16 Afghan security personnel dead after ‘Taliban’ attacks

Afghani soldiers are seen at the site of ‘Taliban’ suicide attack – Archived

Two others were also wounded in the overnight militant attack, which took place in the province's Cha-e-Ab district, the deputy of Takhar's provincial council, Salahuddin Burhani, told dpa.

However, a provincial council member, Rohullah Raoufi, put the casualties from the battle at eight dead and six injured. He also said two members of the border forces were taken hostage by Taliban militants.

Dozens of Taliban militants attacked at least three checkpoints in the district, both officials said.

Just during the last week, more than 60 members of the Afghan security forces have been killed amid mounting Taliban attacks across Afghanistan.