Merkel: Migration dispute could decide the fate of Europe

  • Thursday 28, June 2018 in 1:49 PM
Sharjah 24 - dpa: The issue of migration could decide the fate of the European Union, says German Chancellor Angela Merkel defending her stance to lawmakers before departing for an EU summit in Brussels.
"We do not want a repeat of 2015," Merkel said in the Bundestag prior to her departure, referring to the height of Europe's refugee crisis, when Germany let in 890,000 people to ease a humanitarian crisis in Hungary.
 
To jeers from opposition politicians, she pledged to improve Germany's handling of "secondary migration" - the arrival of asylum seekers already registered in other EU countries - and called on "a coalition of willing countries" to come up with joint solutions.
 
"Europe has many challenges. But the migration issue could become a question of the fate of the European Union," she said.