Merkel: Migration dispute could decide the fate of Europe

"We do not want a repeat of 2015," Merkel said in the Bundestag prior to her departure, referring to the height of Europe's refugee crisis, when Germany let in 890,000 people to ease a humanitarian crisis in Hungary.

To jeers from opposition politicians, she pledged to improve Germany's handling of "secondary migration" - the arrival of asylum seekers already registered in other EU countries - and called on "a coalition of willing countries" to come up with joint solutions.

"Europe has many challenges. But the migration issue could become a question of the fate of the European Union," she said.