U.S. warns countries to cease all Iran oil imports by November

The official indicated that there will be no additional phase-out period after the sanctions kick in at the end of the 180 days from when President Donald Trump unilaterally withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal in May. Also, there will likely be no waivers.

"They should be reducing now," the official said, describing the current period as the "drawdown" time.

The U.S. official, speaking on background, said the administration had yet to hold talks with China, India and Turkey.

Beijing and New Delhi would be vital to make the sanctions on Tehran bite, but there have been indications those growing economies, hungry for energy, are not going to suddenly cut supplies.

To skirt sanctions countries can try to do deals that avoid using U.S. dollars.

The U.S. is pursuing what it describes as a maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

The State Department official pointed to protests in Iran and expressed confidence that there was growing anger against the government.

The White House seems to be hoping its sanctions would help add to the pressure on the government.