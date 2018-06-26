30 injured as commuter train derails in Austria

The accident happened near the town of Voellerndorf, on a morning train that was carrying about 80 passengers to the regional hub of Sankt Poelten.

Three adults were airlifted to hospital with severe injuries, including one person with "very dangerous multiple injuries," a Red Cross spokeswoman told dpa.

The 27 other injured passengers included children and youths.

Two cars at the front of the train derailed and overturned.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, regional train operator NOeVOG said.