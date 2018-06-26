Merkel meets coalition partners as migration row rages

The minister, Horst Seehofer, is the head of the Bavaria-based Christian Social Union (CSU), which partners Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) in the three-way coalition.

As well as Merkel and Seehofer, key figures from all three parties including parliamentary group leaders for the CSU Alexander Dobrindt and SPD chief Andrea Nahles are set to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to kick off at 20:30 pm (1830 GMT).

The CDU and CSU enjoy a historically close bond, but Merkel's clash with the more hardline Seehofer led him to deliver Merkel a deadline of the end of the month to resolve the migration issue, or he would start blocking some asylum-seekers arriving at Germany's border.

Merkel argues that unilateral decisions at the border will create problems with Germany's neighbours and undermine EU solidarity. Instead, she is pushing for joint European reform to the migration and asylum system.

Germany has already started blocking migrants who have an existing travel ban against them, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. Such bans can result from a previously failed asylum application.

Migrants who first applied for asylum in another country are Seehofer's next target, and he has threatened to stop these entering into Germany from July 1.