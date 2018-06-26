Nine police dead in a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan

At least three policemen were also wounded in the incident which took place in front of a checkpoint, a spokesman for Kunar's provincial governor, Abdul Ghani Musamim, said on Tuesday.

The suicide bomber was injured after being halted by police, but succeeded in detonating his explosives, Musamim said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

Taliban and Daesh insurgents are both present in the province. Daesh is increasingly expanding its influence in Kunar since the group’s emergence in the war-torn country in 2015.

Both US and Afghan forces have increased ground and aerial operations against the militants since the announcement of US President Donald Trump’s new strategy for the Afghan war a year ago.



Only last week, US drone strikes in Kunar killed Mullah Fazlullah, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and chief of the Pakistani Taliban.