EU summit to focus on lowering Mediterranean immigration

But a draft of their statement showed no agreement on distributing asylum seekers around the bloc, a measure strongly opposed by eastern European countries.

With anti-immigration politicians raising the stakes in EU countries from Germany and Austria to Italy and Hungary, the bloc is seeking more ways to curb Mediterranean arrivals.

Arrivals have already dropped to some 43,000 refugees and migrants so far this year from a peak of more than a million in 2015, according to U.N. data. But the related political crisis is still high inside the EU.

"A precondition for a functioning EU policy on migration is effective control of the external borders," the leaders will agree during their talks in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, according to the latest draft of their joint statement.

The leaders will seek a migration deal with Morocco and look into setting up "regional disembarkation platforms" outside of the EU where the bloc would assess asylum claims and hold those whose requests fail before they are sent back.

"Such platforms should allow for rapid and secure processing to distinguish between economic migrants and those in need of international protection, in full respect of international law and without creating a pull factor," the document said.

The EU will agree to spend another 3 billion on Syrian refugees in Turkey, with a third of the sum coming from member states directly and the rest from the bloc's joint coffers. Funds for Turkey helped convince Ankara to shut the main route used by more than one million migrants and refugees in 2015.