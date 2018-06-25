More than 1,000 Macedonians protest country's name change

Last week the foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia signed an accord to rename the tiny ex-Yugoslav republic the "Republic of North Macedonia."

The protest on Saturday evening organised by Macedonia's biggest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, was peaceful.

Protesters held banners reading "We don't want to give up the name" and waved Macedonian flags as they demanded annulment of the agreement with Greece.

Macedonia, which declared its independence in 1991, avoided the wars that battered some other ex-Yugoslav republics. But Greece refused to accept the country's name, saying it implied territorial claims on the Greek province of Macedonia and amounted to an appropriation of its ancient civilisation.