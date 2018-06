Soldiers dispatched to the town came across bodies in the village, located near the central town of Djenne.

An organisation that represents the shepherds of the Fulani people reported a much higher death toll, saying nearly 50 people had been killed and that the victims were shot on Saturday by traditional Donzo hunters and their accomplices.

Tensions between rival ethnic groups, often spurred on by broader instability in the country, is common the West African state.