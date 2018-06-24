Erdogan leads early count in pivotal Turkey poll

President Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul

However, the first results had been expected to give Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted party a strong lead and it is expected to shorten as more votes are tallied across the nation of 81 million people.

With about 30 percent of votes counted in the presidential race, Erdogan had 58 percent, well ahead of his closest rival, Muharrem Ince, of the main opposition, secularist Republican People's Party (CHP), on 27.5 percent, broadcasters said.

If no presidential candidate wins more than 50 percent in Sunday's vote, a second round run-off will be held on July 8.

In the parliamentary contest, the AK Party had 53.03 percent, based on 10.25 percent of votes counted, the broadcasters said. The CHP had 14.82 percent and the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) 7.07 percent.

Turnout was high at around 87 percent for both contests, the state broadcaster said.