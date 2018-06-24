Police: 49 injured in explosion at Zimbabwe political rally

The explosion happened at a stadium in the city of Bulawayo, about 360 kilometres south-west of the capital Harare.

Footage showed Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa - best known by his nickname "the Crocodile" - leaving the stage at the rally just as the blast occurred, sending up plumes of white smoke.

"It exploded a few inches away from me, but it is not my time," said Mnangagwa, who escaped unharmed.

Broadcaster ZBC described the incident as an "assassination attempt."

Mnangagwa wrote on his Twitter account that he had visited some of the victims in hospital, and conveyed his thoughts and prayers to "all those affected by this senseless act of violence."

Bulawayo is a stronghold of the main opposition party in Zimbabwe, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba told dpa the president's two deputies were injured during the White City Stadium attack.