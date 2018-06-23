Pompeo warns Iran on nuclear arms; hopes military force will never be needed

  • Saturday 23, June 2018 in 7:26 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday warned Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, saying it would face the "wrath of the entire world" if it did so, but added that he hoped it would never be necessary for the United States to take military action against the country.
In an interview with political columnist Hugh Hewitt conducted on Friday and broadcast the following day on MSNBC, Pompeo said that whatever the fate of the international nuclear deal with Iran, it would not be in Tehran's interest to seek nuclear arms.

"I hope they understand that if they begin to ramp up their nuclear program, the wrath of the entire world will fall upon them," he said.