Pompeo warns Iran on nuclear arms; hopes military force will never be needed

In an interview with political columnist Hugh Hewitt conducted on Friday and broadcast the following day on MSNBC, Pompeo said that whatever the fate of the international nuclear deal with Iran, it would not be in Tehran's interest to seek nuclear arms.
"I hope they understand that if they begin to ramp up their nuclear program, the wrath of the entire world will fall upon them," he said.
