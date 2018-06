Health Minister Amin Aman told dpa that at least one person had been killed. There were 156 people injured, with eight in critical condition, he said on his Twitter feed.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who visited some of the injured in hospital, described the blast as a "well-orchestrated attack" but did not speculate further on the possible culprit or motive.

"To those who tried to divide us, I want to tell you that you have not succeeded."