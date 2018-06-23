France and Spain back refugee centres in Europe, Macron says

French President and Spanish PM during a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace

Macron called for European solidarity on the issue and for immediate financial support for such centres, a day before EU leaders were due to hold an emergency meeting on migration.

Macron also said partners who were unwilling to cooperate should be punished financially.

"You cannot have countries that benefit massively from the solidarity of the EU, but then massively assert their national selfishness when it comes to migration issues," he said.

Other European countries should accept migrants who have a right to asylum, Macron said, though he did not mention specific countries.

He added that the refugee centres would have to comply with the rules of the UN refugee agency UNHCR.

On Thursday, the European Commission said it was exploring options for a "disembarkation scheme" under which migrants rescued at sea would be taken to sites in northern Africa where their asylum requests would be processed.