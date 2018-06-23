At least 22 killed in Bangladeshi road accidents

Nine people died at the scene when a bus carrying passengers skidded off a highway and fell into a ditch in the early hours of Saturday in the Maheshpur area of Gaibandha district, police spokesman Mahmudul Alam said.

Another seven died at a local hospital, the officer said, adding that more than 20 passengers were being treated at three nearby health facilities.

Most of the victims had been travelling to Panchagarh, the northern-most district of Bangladesh, from the capital Dhaka, Alam added.

The police could not determine the cause of the accident.

Six passengers from another bus were killed in the neighbouring district of Rangpur when they got off while a tyre was being changed by the driver and a truck crashed into the stationary vehicle.

Firefighters rescued another 13 passengers who were taken to hospital following the accident, which took place just after midnight, police spokesman Abdullahel Baki said.

Bangladesh has a high rate of road fatalities, due to lax implementation of road laws and the poor condition of roads.

Last year there 4,979 road accidents in which at least 7,397 people were killed, according to the Passenger Welfare Association of Bangladesh.

More than 16,000 passengers were injured in those accidents, the association said.