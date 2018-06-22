North and South Korean officials agree to family reunions in August

An elderly S. Korean man fills out applications for an expected family reunion

The talks, held in a hotel on Mount Kumgang in a tourist region of south-eastern North Korea, were part of the agreement reached at April's inter-Korean summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In.

According to a joint statement issued Friday, the two leaders agreed to hold family reunions to mark the occasion of National Liberation Day in both countries, which falls on August 15.

The reunions will be held from August 20 to 26 at Mount Kumgang reunion centre and will involve 100 families from each side.

The South and North also agreed to repair the reunion centre so that the meetings would go smoothly.

The last time reunions were held was in October 2015.