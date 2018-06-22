Russia's Lavrov plans to meet Bolton in Moscow

The Kremlin told reporters on Thursday that Bolton was planning to visit the Russian capital next week.

He two sides are expected to discuss a possible meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Garrett Marquis, spokesman for the National Security Council, announced Bolton's trip on Twitter on Thursday.

Bolton will leave Monday and meet first with officials in London and Rome to discuss national security issues, he said.

The announcement of the trip comes amid reports in Russian media of a possible meeting between the two presidents. The reports speculate that a Trump-Putin summit could take place on the margins of Trump's European trip in mid-July for the NATO summit.

There also has been speculation that Trump could meet Putin sometime during the ongoing World Cup.

The Russian government has not confirmed any of the reports. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the government would not comment on rumours. He said it is known that Russia is ready for dialogue, according to the TASS news agency. If a summit is planned, Moscow would announce it in due time.

Relations between Russia and the US are strained for a number of reasons, including sanctions imposed by the U.S. over Russia's activity in Ukraine and its meddling in U.S. elections and its backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.