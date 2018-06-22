Guterres welcomes ‘positive steps’ towards peace between Eritrea and Ethiopia

In statement, Guterres also commended efforts by the leaders of the two countries, "to achieve sustainable peace and good-neighbourly relations which, in turn, will have positive repercussions in the entire Horn of Africa region".

The U.N. chief also underlined his readiness to provide, "all support that may contribute to advancing and consolidating" engagement between the two countries, the statement continued.

The U.N. has established Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission with the ultimate objective of ending the war between the two countries that began in 1998 over a border dispute and lasted for two years.