EU slaps tariffs on U.S. as trade war erupts

The tariffs, which took effect at midnight (2200 GMT Thursday) according to the EU's official journal, will further fuel jitters on world stock markets that are already alarmed by trade tensions between the United States and China.

Customs agents across Europe's colossal market of 500 million people will now impose the duty, hiking prices on U.S.-made products in supermarkets and across factory floors.

"These measures are the logical consequence of the U.S. decision," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told AFP.

"They reflect a Europe that is resolute and principled," he said.

EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said this week that the 28-nation bloc was "left with no other choice" but to impose tariffs of its own after the "unilateral and unjustified decision of the U.S."

Together with US tariffs against Mexico and Canada, the trade battles have raised the spectre of a global trade war, spooking financial markets that fear major consequences to the global economy.

European consumers would be able to find "alternatives", European Commission Vice President for trade Jyrki Katainen said.

Transatlantic ties are at their lowest level for many years due to rows over a host of issues including the Paris climate agreement and the Iran nuclear deal.