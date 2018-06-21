Merkel calls for solutions to Iran's "aggressive tendencies"

"Iran's aggressive tendencies must not only be discussed, but rather we need solutions urgently," she said after meeting Jordan's King Abdullah in Amman.

Germany remained party to the Iran nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbing its atomic programme, after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from it in May.

Merkel said on Thursday that while European countries wanted to maintain the 2015 accord, they shared concerns over Iran's ballistic missile programme, its presence in Syria and its role in the war in Yemen.

She also voiced support for Jordanian concern about Iranian activity in southwestern Syria, near its border and that of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, where Tehran's ally Damascus is ramping up a military operation.