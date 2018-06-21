15 killed in India road accident

The accident took place early morning near Ganjrampur village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, district police chief Amit Sanghi said.

"About 20 members of a family were travelling in an overloaded SUV when it hit the sand-laden tractor trolley," Sanghi said.

"Twelve people died on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries in hospital," Sanghi said. Five others were being treated for injuries.

The family of 20 were travelling from Gwalior district to Ghurgan village in Morena town to attend the last rites of a relative.

The tractor trolley hit the jeep as it was taking a sharp turn and it overturned crushing several passengers according to eyewitnesses, Sanghi said.

"The impact was very strong and the jeep was crushed; it was difficult to get the dead and injured out of its mangled body."

The driver of the tractor trolley fled from the scene, and the police were looking for him.

India has the highest number of traffic fatalities worldwide, with an average of around 135,000 people dying per year on the country's roads.

Common causes are bad roads, non-roadworthy vehicles and reckless driving.